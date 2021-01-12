He should have been a boy

In April 2019, he clambers off at the bus station in Aalborg. It’s cold and cloudy. He shivers. He’s been on the bus for five hours without smoking or peeing. He hurries to the men’s toilet. He’d had to get used to going there when he's first become Daniel. Men stood at the urinals while peeing, everything hanging out. He’s sure he belongs to the men’s room, but every time, he is afraid of being revealed. He always heads for a stall. But what if someone notices his feet, turned the wrong way as he sits down to pee? He also occasionally has a sense of privilege because he has experienced both genders. He knows what it’s like to be an attractive girl being catcalled. And what it’s like to be a man, heeded more easily in meetings, and feared by women if he walks to close behind them in the night.



These days he hardly sleeps at night. After four years with no contact from his parents, he and his mother have begun texting. It rarely ends well. He accused her of lying about a money matter. She replied that she’d »once had a sweet daughter named Linda, but now I've got a monster instead.«



Since then, Daniel has lain in bed at night awake and sipping strong beers called Brutalis from the local drugstore. After four or five of them, he no longer feels that hole in his soul. And this morning, before getting into the bus, he’d smoke a joint. Just to take the edge off his anxiety.



Walking into the waiting room in the hospital, he sniffs at his scarf and fingers. Could they detect his cigarette habit? A young nurse with ponytail, dressed in white robes fetches him:



»Are you Daniel? Come this way.«



Inside the consultation room, a doctor measures and weighs Daniel. 69 kilos. 165 centimeters.



Daniel has taken off the binder and his many sweaters. He stands before the male doctor, naked on top. His belly hangs over the edge of his pants.



»If you loose five kilos, it will be more fun to operate you,« says the doctor. Then the doctor asks the feared question:



»Do you smoke?«



»I haven’t quite stopped«



And then comes the dreaded response:



»I can’t admit you until you’ve stopped completely. The wounds will heal poorly if you smoke. And you want a good result, don’t you?«



Daniel nods and says plaintively:



»I hope to be smoke-free in mid-May«



The doctor squeezes, lifts and measures Daniel’s breasts.



»You’re standard« the doctor says as he finishes. It only took ten minutes.



»After you’ve been smoke-free for eight weeks, just call us.«



Out in the corridor, bound up in binder and layers of sweaters again, Daniel raises both arms over his head in a gesture of victory. He is touched that they were so sweet and respectful. Walking towards the station, he is determined. Now he will quit smoking. Maybe with nicotine gum? Yes, he will buy gum tomorrow.



The night before Christmas 2019, Daniel has not had a drink for six weeks. Not since the days just after they’d cancelled his surgery in mid-November. The lapse had been a heedless reaction to the feeling of injustice. He’d emptied the bottles and sucked in the smoke like a fish gasping for air on shore. He’d gotten back on the track right away, and now he had a new date for surgery: January 7, 2020. Just around the corner.



It feels nice not to be hungover. He still smokes a few joints every day. They soothe that feeling of emptiness, when it comes creeping into him, in the evenings. He has been told that »it is quite normal if you are borderline.«



He’d gotten that diagnosis a few years earlier. And during the coming year, he’s been assigned to group therapy. He hopes that will help him understand himself better.



Daniel flips four tablespoons of sugar into a coffee cup, pours in boiling water, some Nescafé and milk. Freddie jumps up on the table and waves his tail into the candle. The living room smells of burnt fur.



»Do you want some treats, baby?« Daniel coos. Freddie trails him into the kitchen. Daniel draws an old glass from his cupboard in which he’s stashed bits of dry cat food that he spreads on the floor.



His finances have improved because of the grant for free medicine he got with help from The Homeless Unit. Some months earlier, he’d been so low on cash, that he’d shoplifted cat food for Freddie. He was caught, and now he can’t shop in that supermarket anymore because the employees watch him closely. For Freddie, he’s also snuck out at night and brought home sand from a playground for the litter box, because he couldn’t afford to buy any.



Being poor is climate friendly, he tells himself. Out on the apartment’s tiny balcony he grows beets, kale and peppers. It often ends up in a pot of two-dollar ready-made curry from the supermarket.



Once in a while, he still receives bills from a loan he’d taken out way back in the 1990’s, when he sold an apartment with an economical loss. Other bills are parking fines for not having paid the fare on trains. They always arrive addressed to Linda Karina. He tells himself the letters aren’t really for him.